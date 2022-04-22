Carrollton police officer arrested, fired after being charged with child molestation

article

A Carrollton school resource officers was arrested and fired after being charged with child molestation on Friday.

Jerric Gilbert, 35, of Carrollton, was booked into the Carroll County jail on one count each of child molestation and violation of oath by public officer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were alerted to the allegations on Thursday and were asked to handle the case. Investigators said Gilbert is being accused of encouraging an 11-year-old girl to inappropriately touch him while at his home on April 15.

An internal investigation by the Carrollton Police Department led to Gilbert’s immediate termination.

In a statement released Friday, the department wrote in part:

"Carrollton Police Department and Carrollton City Schools acted immediately to ensure the safety of students and the school system has taken the appropriate steps to ensure full cooperation with local and state authorities."

Advertisement

Gilbert was sworn in as a Carrollton police officer in July 2015. He was promoted to the rank of corporal in November 2021.