Carrollton HOA treasurer allegedly embezzles money

article

The Brief Carrollton Police said officers arrested Jay Marshall Cain on charges of theft by conversion and forgery in the second degree. Cain allegedly misused thousands of dollars in HOA funds for personal expenses between 2022 and 2025, according to police. Police said officers are still working to analyze financial records and interview additional witnesses.



A 77-year-old homeowners association treasurer is accused of misappropriating funds in Carrollton, according to police.

What we know:

Carrollton Police said officers arrested Jay Marshall Cain on charges of theft by conversion and forgery in the second degree.

Cain allegedly misused thousands of dollars in HOA funds for personal expenses between 2022 and 2025, according to police. He also allegedly forged a bank document during the course of the scheme.

What's next:

Police said officers are still working to analyze financial records and interview additional witnesses.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective Brandon Sheffield at 770-834-4451.