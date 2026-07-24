Carrollton burglary arrest: Police charge man in construction site theft

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The Brief Police made a Carrollton burglary arrest after electrical wiring was stolen from a local home under construction. Investigators used license plate readers alongside surveillance footage to track down a suspicious vehicle at the scene. Officers arrested a 40-year-old Carrollton man in connection with thousands of dollars in property damage.



Police arrested a Carrollton man on Tuesday following a burglary at a home under construction, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded on Tuesday to a report of stolen electrical wiring that had been cut from a home under construction in the 100 block of Martin Cemetery Road. The stolen materials and resulting damage are estimated to total between $2,500 and $3,000.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the property owner showing a suspicious vehicle at the site multiple times. Using the department's Flock Safety License Plate Reader camera system, officers identified the vehicle and named Ronald "Skip" Martin Jr., 40, of Carrollton, as the suspect. Police arrested Martin and charged him with burglary.

What they're saying:

Department officials emphasized the role of surveillance technology in helping solve the case quickly.

"This case is another example of how technology, combined with traditional investigative work, can significantly improve our ability to solve crimes. The Flock camera system provided valuable investigative leads that helped detectives quickly identify the suspect vehicle and move the investigation forward. While no single piece of technology solves a case on its own, Flock continues to be an important tool that helps us protect our community and hold offenders accountable."

What we don't know:

Officials have not indicated if Martin is suspected in any other area burglaries. The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to call Det. Brandon Sheffield at 770-834-4451 or email bsheffield@carrollton-ga.gov.