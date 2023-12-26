Carrollton boy gets new bike from police after porch pirates steal Christmas present

article

A group of Carrollton police officers went above and beyond to make Christmas special for a young victim of a porch pirate.

On Christmas morning, Lt. Kenerly responded to a call from 11-year-old Brayden.

The boy told officers that someone had stolen his bike from his front porch that morning. The bike had been his Christmas gift.

After leaving the call, Kenerly and his fellow officers couldn't stop thinking about Brayden. Joining together, they were able to find and deliver another bicycle to the boy.

The Carrollton Police Department shared photos of the moments after Brayden learned that he'd have a bike for Christmas after all.

Carrollton police gave Brayden his new bike. (Carrollton Police Department)

"Brayden was so very grateful, but these guys got the best gift of the day … the gift of giving," the Carrollton Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Our hearts are full."

