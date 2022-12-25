Carroll County Water Authority stretched thin, customers asked to conserve

The Carroll County Water Authority (CCWA) is asking residents to conserve as much water as they possibly can over the next few days while Georgia battles bitterly cold temperatures. The CCWA already producing at its full capacity and purchasing from neighboring water utility, but the demand is only expected to increase.

County officials say the large water demand is mainly coming from efforts to prevent frozen pipes.

During this time, customers are being asked to be conscientious of their usage, and to check for water leaks around their homes or buildings.

The CCWA has provided a list of steps people can take: