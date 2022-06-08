Carroll County deputies find hidden methamphetamine during traffic stop, Texas man arrested

article

Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of meth were pulled off the streets during a traffic stop, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. A Texas man was also taken into custody.

Abraham John Lopez, 49, of El Paso, Texas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, speeding, following too closely, and driving without a license.

Deputies said Lopez was pulled over along Interstate 20. During the search, deputies said they noticed an odor coming from the vehicle and asked permission to search the car. Deputies said Lopez, who appeared to be nervous, consented.

A false fuel tank was found containing about 60 pounds of crystallized methamphetamine and 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, deputies said. It took officials a while to safely offload the drug due to its flammable nature, deputies said.

"Anytime we remove dangerous drugs from our county it’s a good day. I am proud of our Interstate Crime Unit for following their gut instincts during the roadside investigation and for removing this harmful illegal drug from our community and our State. We want to send a clear message to those who wish to traffic illicit drugs through Carroll County, that we are on watch, and we will do what is necessary to keep these drugs out of the hands of our youth and away from our loved ones. We don’t want your drug business here," Sheriff Terry Langley said in a statement about the seizure and arrest.

Investigators said the street value of a kilogram of crystallized methamphetamine is about $3,500 in Atlanta.

Lopez was booked into the Carroll County jail without bond.