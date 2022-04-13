Mother, 3 children homeless after fire destroys Carroll County home

A former firefighter and mother of three said everything is gone after a fire ripped through her Carroll County home.

The family got the devastating news while away on vacation.

"I can do all things through god that strengthens me," Jennifer Warren said.

As her kids play on a swing set on Wednesday, Jennifer Warren walked around what’s left of her home.

"When I pulled up in my yard I had to sit in my car for ten minutes. It took everything I had to get out and look at this," Warren said.

Warren said investigators believe the fire started in the rear of the house.

"We came back to nothing. Nothing," Warren said.

The family was away on vacation when their home caught fire early Friday morning.

Warren said it burned for hours until someone noticed and called for help.

It’s a home she shared with her three kids ages 2, 4 and 7.

"That green blanket was my sons when he was firstborn," Warren said.

"I lost all my family a couple of years ago. All the pictures and things that can’t be replaced. All of that was in there," Alexis Boatwright said.

Alexis Boatwright and her 2-month-old also lived in the home.

"This is when I was pregnant with my first child. It’s a picture of me and their daddy," Warren said.

Warren holds the only pictures she could salvage from the fire.

"When I saw them I couldn’t do anything but cry," Warren said.

There are different images posted around the neighborhood. These are signs that point towards an arson investigation.

Officials said they haven’t determined a cause but haven’t ruled anything out.

"I just hope whoever did it pays for what they did. I get some type of justice," Warren said.

As this family works to figure out just what’s next the scripture around Warren’s neck of Philippians 4:13 is her guide.

"He’s the only thing that keeps me going daily. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t make it through the day. I wouldn’t know where to go with my kids. I wouldn’t know one day to the next," Warren said.

Anyone who would like to help the family can donate to their online fundraising effort.