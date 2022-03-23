Expand / Collapse search

Carroll County firefighter praised for providing oxygen to bunny cradled in blanket

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
carroll county rabbit rescued article

Carroll County government's Facebook page shared a photo of Firefighter Chace Worley providing oxygen to a rabbit cradled in a blanket.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County firefighter is receiving praise for rending aid to a bunny rescued from a fire. 

Carroll County government's Facebook page shared a photo of Firefighter Chace Worley providing oxygen to a rabbit cradled in a blanket. 

Officials said Worley found out a bunny was inside the house fire and saved them.

POLICE OFFICER BUY DONW-ON-HIS-LUCK MAN SHOES, NEW SHIRT

Commenters praised the firefighter for his actions, thanking him, calling him "hero" and an "amazing person."

It wasn't immediately clear where and when the fire happened.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE