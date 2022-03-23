Carroll County firefighter praised for providing oxygen to bunny cradled in blanket

article

A Carroll County firefighter is receiving praise for rending aid to a bunny rescued from a fire.

Carroll County government's Facebook page shared a photo of Firefighter Chace Worley providing oxygen to a rabbit cradled in a blanket.

Officials said Worley found out a bunny was inside the house fire and saved them.

Commenters praised the firefighter for his actions, thanking him, calling him "hero" and an "amazing person."

It wasn't immediately clear where and when the fire happened.

