Deputies looking for suspects, victim in shooting outside Carroll County Dollar General

Deputies are searching for a gunman and his victim in a shooting outside a Dollar General in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office shared video of the mysterious crime on their Facebook page.

According to officials, on Wednesday deputies respond to reports of a gunshot victim at the Dollar General on Rockmart Road.

The caller told law enforcement agents that someone had been shot and there was another man in the parking lot of the store with a knife. While deputies were on their way, the caller informed them that the suspects fled in a dark blue BMW toward Villa Rica.

In surveillance footage, the victim, who was wearing a hed shirt and white hat, take a few stops backwards, slumps down in pain, and then gets up and walks away from the area.

Deputies searched the area but were not able to find the victim or any suspects connected to the shooting. They've also checked with local hospitals with no luck.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 770-830-5916.

