Carrol County deputies say husband shot wife in Villa Rica

Carrol County deputies say that an elderly couple is under investigation after a husband shot his wife.

The incident occurred in the 5300 block of Britton Drive, officers said.

Authorities reported after the shooting, the wife was flown to an Atlanta hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

At this time, no other information has been reported and the identities of both the husband and wife have not been released.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.