Carolyn Bourdeaux says she's proud of campaign

Carolyn Bourdeaux stopped by her watch party in Peachtree Corners at Kettlerock Brewing just an hour and a half after polls closed. She thanked her staff and all the people who supported her.

The congresswoman talked about this being her 6th campaign and how every one of them has had a different feel. She said this one against Lucy McBath came down to a grassroots campaign versus big money. She called it challenging.

"What Lucy has had, she's been backed by two billionaires, that's billionaires with a "B", and they've poured money into this race. Six million dollars in outside funding has come into this race, and I'm no slouch when it comes to outside fundraising, I've raised three million dollars," said Bourdeaux.

Bourdeaux said she was proud of how her campaign was run and all the people who helped out.