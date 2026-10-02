Carnesville man arrested on weapons and drug charges in Franklin County
CARNERSVILLE, Ga. - State drug agents and local deputies arrested a Carnesville man after discovering nine guns, methamphetamine and psychedelic mushrooms at a home on Burnette Road in Franklin County on Sept. 22.
Franklin County drug raid
What we know:
Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed a search warrant on Burnette Road with help from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
During the sweep, officers discovered roughly 15 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and nine firearms. Authorities arrested Phillip Kanthak of Carnesville at the scene on multiple felony offenses.
Toccoa area felony charges
What we don't know:
Officials have not disclosed what prompted the initial investigation or whether additional arrests are expected.
Authorities have also not released the specific types or calibers of the nine firearms recovered during the operation.
Narcotics and weapons seizure
By the numbers:
Court records show Kanthak faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute.
The suspect also faces nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following the search.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the raid in a public release, as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.