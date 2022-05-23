Marietta police searching for critically missing 18-year-old with autism

article

Marietta police need your help finding an 18-year-old boy with austim who has been missing for more than half a day.

Officials say 18-year-old Carlos Stiven Diaz-Barrios has been missing since around 3 p.m. Sunday from the extended stay hotel on Delk Road where he and his mother were staying.

Diaz-Barrios's mother told officers that she originally wasn't alarmed when her son left their room where they've been staying for over a month, as he likes to walk around the hotel property. However, he has never left the hotel property on his own before. Witnesses report seeing him walking east on Delk Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, Diaz-Barrios has autism and, while he does not like to be alone, "he may not respond in a way you would traditionally expect if confronted by a stranger."

Police believe that the missing 18-year-old is wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information that could help find Carlos Diaz-Barrios, please call 911 immediately.