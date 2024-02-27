CardsHQ brings sports card collecting into the future

We know a thing or two about sports trading cards here at Good Day Atlanta — after all, one of our own team members is featured on a bunch of them (no, we’re not talking about you, Lanford). But for a real education in cards — from buying and selling to serious investing — we had to take a trip up to a first-of-its-kind card shop in Cobb County.

We’re talking about CardsHQ, which opened Feb. 1 and features 14,000 square feet of cards, streaming studio space, "box break" bays, and more. CardsHQ is the creation of University of Florida grad (you know I had to mention that…) Geoff Wilson, known online as "The Sports Card Investor." Wilson says his passion for sports card collecting runs right back to his childhood, when he became addicted to the hobby and eventually landed a job in a baseball card shop at 14 years old. With CardsHQ, Wilson says his goal is to "fundamentally change the hobby" — giving collectors a place to buy and sell both in-person and online, and providing space from which they can share their experiences with others via social media.

So let’s talk cards. Wilson says there are thousands in stock. Seriously … thousands. And they’re displayed in vertical cases, eliminating the need to flip through books or rummage through boxes. The CardsHQ team says it’ll also buy entire collections for cash — so, if you’ve got cards in the attic collecting dust, it might be worth your time to make a list of what you’ve got and send it to the store.

CardsHQ is located at 3101 Cobb Parkway Southeast, Suite 100, in Atlanta — and in-store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here.