Cardi B meet-and-greet happening in Riverdale on Sept. 22

The Brief Cardi B to host Sept. 22 meet-and-greet at DBS Sounds in Riverdale Fans must pre-order Am I The Drama? through the store’s website for entry Event is Cardi B’s only metro Atlanta stop on her nationwide promo tour



Cardi B will make a stop in metro Atlanta this month as part of her nationwide in-store tour to promote her second album, Am I The Drama?, according to VIBE magazine.

What we know:

The Grammy-winning rapper will host a meet-and-greet at DBS Sounds in Riverdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. Fans must pre-order the album through the store’s website to receive a wristband for entry. The album officially releases Sept. 19.

The event is one of several appearances Cardi B is making across the country as she returns to old-school, in-person promotion to connect directly with fans. In a video announcement, she joked that after filming the "Imaginary Playerz" music video, her label cut her budget to $50, so she’d have to sell the CDs herself.

Each pre-order of Am I The Drama?, priced at $14.99 through DBS Sounds, includes entry and a photo opportunity with the artist. Purchases must be made directly through the Riverdale store, located at 6604 Hwy. 85.

The Riverdale stop is Cardi B’s only metro Atlanta appearance tied to the new album, which also features singles "Imaginary Playerz" and "Outside." Am I The Drama? is her first full-length release since her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy.