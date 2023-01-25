Car windows smashed during suspected thefts in SE Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two people suspected of breaking into multiple cars in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.
Several people reported break-ins on Tuesday night at Woodward Avenue. Officers spoke to several people who said they were missing several possessions.
Police investigators believe two men were looking into windows with flashlights before multiple cars in the area were seen with broken windows.
Police said the men appeared to have left.
Investigators took fingerprint samples from the scene.