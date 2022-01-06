Car smashes into front of DeKalb County church

article

Police are investigating what led to a car smashing into the front of a DeKalb County church on Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Mount Patmos Baptist Church located in the 2200 block of Candler Road.

FORMER PROSECUTOR SAYS CONDUCT OF ATLANTA AIRPORT TRAVELER 'CANNOT BE TOLERATED'

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after it happened. It saw damage to the front façade of the church. A tow truck was hauling away the vehicle.

No word on injuries.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____