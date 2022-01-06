Expand / Collapse search
Car smashes into front of DeKalb County church

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
A car ran into the front of a DeKalb County church on Jan. 6, 2021.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating what led to a car smashing into the front of a DeKalb County church on Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Mount Patmos Baptist Church located in the 2200 block of Candler Road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after it happened. It saw damage to the front façade of the church. A tow truck was hauling away the vehicle.

No word on injuries.

