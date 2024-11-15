Car hits family, kills 4-year-old girl in Griffin kicked out of condemned apartment complex

The Brief A four-year-old girl, Louise Dunmon, was killed in a car accident while crossing a busy street with her family in Griffin after their home was condemned due to poor conditions. City officials had earlier condemned the family's apartment complex, Ava Park, for deplorable conditions including black mold, water leaks, and pest infestations. The girl's godfather blames the forced relocation for the accident, stating it would not have occurred if they hadn't been displaced. Millennia Housing, the owner of the condemned complex, is under scrutiny for mismanagement and failing to uphold commitments to pay hotel bills for displaced residents. Federal investigators have recently raided the mansion of Millennia Housing's CEO, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs stepped in to assist the displaced families.



A four-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross a busy street with her mother and six-year-old sister in Griffin last Wednesday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The family was staying at a motel on North Expressway after city officials condemned their apartment complex earlier this year for its deplorable living conditions.

The little girl's loved ones believe she'd still be alive today if they hadn't been forced out of their home.

"That killed all of us," said Clifford Hamilton, the victim’s godfather. "She was a lovable child."

The girl, who Hamilton identified as Louise Dunmon, 4, died on the scene, he said. Her six-year-old sister and mother were also seriously hurt, but doctors expect them to recover.

There was no crosswalk nearby when the accident occurred and cars often drive at least 60 miles an hour down the busy roadway.

But Hamilton directed his frustration at the circumstances that forced the little girl's family out of their home.

"It would not have happened if we hadn’t got put out," he said. "None of this would have happened."

In August, Griffin city inspectors condemned the Ava Park apartment complex due to severe issues, including black mold, water leaks, and infestations of roaches and rats.

The complex’s owner, Millennia Housing, has faced repeated criticism for mismanagement at other properties, including the now-demolished Forest Cove in South Atlanta.

Dr. Yoshunda Jones, a community advocate who has been working on behalf of Ava Park tenants, blamed Millennia Housing for failing its residents.

"If Millennia had been holding up their responsibility to maintain this particular complex, then the complex would not have been condemned, and the families would not have had to move into these hotels," Dr. Jones said.

Two weeks ago, federal investigators raided the mansion of Millennia Housing’s CEO in Ohio, according to several published reports.

Dr. Jones said the company reportedly promised to cover hotel bills for displaced residents but failed to do so, leaving an $80,000 tab unpaid.

"They skipped out on the hotel bill," Dr. Jones said. "They tried to come in and strong-arm the residents into actually paying rent."

But the Georgia Department of Community Affairs stepped in to ensure displaced families could remain in the hotels as they search for permanent housing, Jones said.

Meanwhile, Louise’s family is grappling with their loss.

"Everybody she came in contact with, she would give you a hug," Hamilton said.

This is not the first time Millennia Housing has faced scrutiny. In March, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) barred the company from working with the federal government. Last year, HUD warned the company about mishandling security deposits and taxpayer dollars.

"I feel like people should go to jail for things like this that are happening," Dr. Jones said.

Multiple attempts to reach Millennia Housing for comment were unsuccessful on Friday afternoon and evening.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.