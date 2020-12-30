Car crashes into southeast Atlanta fast-food restaurant

article

The franchise owner of a Church’s Chicken in southeast Atlanta doesn’t know the amount of damage caused by a car that crashed into its store on Wednesday morning. The crash sent two people to the hospital.

The car crashed into the fast-food restaurant located along Moreland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The crash caused extensive damage to the front windows, the dining area, and the front service counter.

Atlanta police said an older woman told officers she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the building.

She was taken to an area hospital complaining of chest pains.

Police said a customer inside the restaurant suffered a leg injury in the crash.

A car crashes into a Church's Chicken located along Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta on Dec. 30, 2020. (FOX 5)

That person was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

