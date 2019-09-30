Car crashes into Marietta dance studio

A Mustang is wrecked and a dance studio has a hole in it after a driver lost control in Marietta Monday.

Police were called to the Divine Dance Studio on South Marietta Parkway around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford Mustang swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle and went airborne, crashing into the side of the building.

Perhaps it was 'Divine' intervention, but no one was inside the Divine Dance Studio at the time.

The driver walked away without any injuries.