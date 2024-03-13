Thieves break into multiple cars at Atlanta senior living apartments

article

Atlanta police say someone broke into more than a dozen vehicles at a senior living apartment complex.

The break-ins happened at the Adamsville Green Senior Apartments on the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Tuesday.

Residents say they found at least 15 vehicles that had their glass shattered by the thieves.

"These people just try to take people for granted and take everything they’ve got," Adamsville Green resident Sandra Sykes said. "These young boys just want to steal everything, take everything, don’t have no feelings about nobody but themselves."

Residents say the facility has security but only during the overnight hours and believe the crooks wait for security to leave before striking.

Officials have not shared any details about potential suspects or arrests in the case.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.