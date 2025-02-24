Car break-in suspect arrested after chase through Brookhaven apartments, police say

article

A man accused of trying to break into cars has been taken into custody after a chase in Brookhaven.

Officials say the chase and arrest happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 10 at an apartment complex off of Chantilly Drive.

What we know:

Body camera and dash cam footage show multiple officers responding to reports of a man pulling on car door handles at the complex.

When the man spotted the officers, he took off, running through the complex.

"I've got him," an officer is heard on the footage. "He's running."

The chase ended after the officer used his Taser to stop the man.

Police say they found a foldable, .22 caliber pistol in the man's pocket.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's identity or what charges he may be facing.