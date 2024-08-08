Man arrested after shooting at Buckhead restaurant, police say

Atlanta police say a man is in custody after a shooting at a Buckhead restaurant on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m. at the Capitol Grille on the 200 block of East Paces Ferry Road.

Investigators say the restaurant suffered minor damage, but thankfully no one was injured in the shooting.

Police detained a person at the scene. The man has since been placed under arrest. The man's identity and what charges he may be facing are unknown.

Authorities are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.