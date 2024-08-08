Man arrested after shooting at Buckhead restaurant, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is in custody after a shooting at a Buckhead restaurant on Wednesday night.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m. at the Capitol Grille on the 200 block of East Paces Ferry Road.
Investigators say the restaurant suffered minor damage, but thankfully no one was injured in the shooting.
Police detained a person at the scene. The man has since been placed under arrest. The man's identity and what charges he may be facing are unknown.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Authorities are working to learn what led up to the shooting.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.