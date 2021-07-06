Canton police unveil new all-electric motorcycles

article

A police department in a suburb north of Atlanta is going green.

On Tuesday, the Canton Police Department unveiled its new form of patrol: zero-emission electric motorcycles.

The department said the new patrol bikes will enhance the city's sustainability and community safety.

Canton police are adding two all-electric motorcycles to its fleet.

The motorcycles are manufactured by Zero Motorcycles and are designed for on and off-road use. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

"The motorcycles will allow us to patrol our newly expanded park trail system and allow us to do it without emission and noise pollution," Canton Police Chief Stephen Merrifield said. "This will allow officers to engage more community members as we continue to build relationships and trust."

There are three officers trained and certified to operate the bikes, the department said. They will be handy in a variety of scenarios, including traffic enforcement, concerts, parades, trails and special events.

Three CPD officers have been trained and certified to operate the motorcycles, the department said. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The bikes, made by Zero Motorcycles, are for on- and off-road use.

