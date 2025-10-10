Canton police bust multi-state counterfeit money scheme

The Brief Four suspects from Florida, including a juvenile, were arrested in Canton for using counterfeit $50 bills. Police found drugs, real cash, and fake money hidden throughout the suspects’ BMW. Investigators believe the arrests will close multiple fraud cases across Georgia and Florida.



A group accused of using fake $50 bills to buy and return merchandise across Georgia and Florida is now in custody after a quick-moving investigation by Canton police.

What we know:

Officers said four people, including one juvenile, were arrested Tuesday evening after a report of counterfeit money being used at the Target on Cumming Highway. All of them are from Florida, and some have active warrants there.

Investigators said the group had been visiting stores, buying expensive merchandise with counterfeit bills, and then heading to other stores to return the same items for real cash.

"With the counterfeit money, they’re still getting a receipt and with that receipt they go to a different location, return the item and get real money," said Canton Police Sgt. Mary Reynolds.

Surveillance footage from the Canton Target showed two suspects buying about $750 worth of merchandise while others in the group were returning goods at the Woodstock Target just an hour earlier, police said.

When officers stopped the suspects’ BMW, they found drugs, real cash, and counterfeit bills hidden in several spots. "The sunroof portion of the vehicle they had money stuffed in that area, they had it in the center console as well as the door area," Reynolds said.

Police identified those arrested as 19-year-old Kennedy Johnson, 21-year-old Keith Shlock, 20-year-old Toni Edwards, and a juvenile.

Authorities believe the arrests will help solve similar fraud cases in multiple jurisdictions across Georgia and Florida. "Target’s loss prevention officers were able to connect to other cases. Our office worked diligently, our detective came in to further the investigation. It was a team effort. We come together as one. We work really hard to put people like this away," Reynolds said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined where the counterfeit bills came from.