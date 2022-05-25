Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Canton subdivision

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Canton early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Canton Police Department say the shooting happened after 2:15 a.m. on the 700 block fo Midway Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the subdivision after reports of a suspicious person.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, but have confirmed one man is dead and no officers have been injured.

Police have not released the identity of the man at this time.

The GBI will conduct its own investigation into the shooting.

Advertisement

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Georgia this week. On Monday, Gwinnett County police sent a teenager to the hospital in critical condition after a shootout where officials say he shot a K-9 officer.