Canton blood donors might win Super Bowl tickets

Football fans gearing up for February could win a trip to watch Super Bowl LVII live. There's just one catch: the City of Canton needs your blood.

Canton is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at City Hall located at 110 Academy Street on Jan. 6.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., donors can come by and potentially save lives. Every person who donates will be entered for a chance to win a Super Bowl getaway in Glendale, Ariz., organizers say.

