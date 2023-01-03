Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM EST, Clayton County, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM EST, Clay County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 4:22 PM EST until TUE 9:00 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM EST, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Flood Watch
Canton blood donors might win Super Bowl tickets

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Canton
(Credit: City of Canton GA, Facebook) (Supplied)

CANTON, Ga. - Football fans gearing up for February could win a trip to watch Super Bowl LVII live. There's just one catch: the City of Canton needs your blood.

Canton is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at City Hall located at 110 Academy Street on Jan. 6.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., donors can come by and potentially save lives. Every person who donates will be entered for a chance to win a Super Bowl getaway in Glendale, Ariz., organizers say.

Click here to reserve your spot in the drive.