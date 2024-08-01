Canton boy dies after coming home from school's open house, family says

A Canton family is mourning the loss of their young son who died just days before he was supposed to start fourth grade.

Dominic Ippolito died unexpectedly shortly after coming home from his elementary school's open house on Tuesday, his family says.

The cause of death hasn't been determined at this time.

On a GoFundMe created after his death, a family friend remembered Dominic as a "smart, kind, sweet young man who had a huge heart and would help anyone who needed it."

The boy had recently earned his black belt in Tae Kwon Do, was an avid gamer, and loved to go four-wheeling with his dad.

"Most of all, Dom was a wonderfully supportive friend. He knew just what to say to make people laugh if they were having a bad day, and was happy to just be around the people that he loved," family friend Carol Saladzius wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Dominic is survived by his mother and father, Hailey and Ralph Ippolito, and his younger sister, Aria. His funeral will be on Sunday.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $18,000 of its $25,000 goal. You can learn more and donate here.