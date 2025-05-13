Cancer patient organizes prom party for Children's Healthcare patients
ATLANTA - A 17-year-old cancer patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is making sure no one misses out on prom — even from a hospital bed.
What we know:
Keren Clay, who is undergoing treatment for her third battle with cancer at the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital, organized a prom celebration for fellow teen patients. After missing out on several school milestones, including her own prom, Keren took the initiative to bring the experience to the hospital.
With help from her hospital teacher, Kait, and support from the community, the team collected everything needed for the perfect prom night — dresses, jewelry, decorations, food, drinks, and even a DJ. The event gave other teens in the hospital, who also had to forgo their school dances, a chance to celebrate in style and enjoy a night to remember.