Cancer patient organizes prom party for Children's Healthcare patients

The Brief 17-year-old cancer patient Keren Clay organized a prom at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital for fellow teen patients. With help from her hospital teacher and the community, Keren gathered dresses, decorations, and a DJ to create a full prom experience. The event gave hospitalized teens who missed their own school proms a chance to dress up, dance, and celebrate together.



A 17-year-old cancer patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is making sure no one misses out on prom — even from a hospital bed.

What we know:

Keren Clay, who is undergoing treatment for her third battle with cancer at the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital, organized a prom celebration for fellow teen patients. After missing out on several school milestones, including her own prom, Keren took the initiative to bring the experience to the hospital.

With help from her hospital teacher, Kait, and support from the community, the team collected everything needed for the perfect prom night — dresses, jewelry, decorations, food, drinks, and even a DJ. The event gave other teens in the hospital, who also had to forgo their school dances, a chance to celebrate in style and enjoy a night to remember.