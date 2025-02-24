Cancelations at Carter Library spark concerns over programming oversight

article

Three book events at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta were abruptly canceled late this week, according to the New York Times.

This has led many to wonder if new leadership at the National Archives is now affecting the event programming at all 13 presidential libraries.

What we know:

Three events featuring authors on climate change, homelessness, and the civil rights movement were scheduled months in advance but were suddenly canceled. Authors were informed they would have to move to other venues, and all related event information was removed from the library’s website.

Affected speakers include Elaine Weiss, author of Spell Freedom: The Underground Schools that Built the Civil Rights Movement; Mike Tidwell, author of The Lost Trees of Willow Avenue: A Story of Climate and Hope on One American Street; and Brian Goldstone, author of There Is No Place for Us.

For Weiss’s event, her publicist at Simon & Schuster reportedly told her that the cancelation was due to the library—now facing staff cuts—requiring programming approval from Washington. Goldstone’s publisher noted that on Feb. 19 a local bookseller informed them the library now needed approval from the National Archives for all programs, even those already scheduled, and the event was moved the following day to Decatur Library on March 12.

Not all events at the Carter Library were canceled. An event featuring legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Feb. 26 and another with African-American artist Lonnie Holley remain on the library’s schedule.

The backstory:

These cancelations come amid broader turmoil at the National Archives.

On Feb. 7, President Trump abruptly fired national archivist Colleen J. Shogan, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio was named acting archivist. On Feb. 16, Jim Byron was appointed to manage day-to-day operations until a permanent replacement is found.

Earlier this month, the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston briefly closed to the public following staff cuts reportedly demanded by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Although the Kennedy Library reopened the next day without explanation, the incident added to concerns about operational disruptions at presidential libraries.

What they're saying:

Elaine Weiss described the cancelation as "chilling." She told reporters, "The idea that a program about a book about democracy has to be approved by someone in Washington was and should be for everyone very scary. The book is about voting rights, and about using education as a liberating tool."

The National Archives in Washington reportedly declined to say whether it had discussed the specific events with the Carter Library, but it did say that it "entrusts" leadership at each presidential library to make programming decisions.

Multiple inquiries directed to officials at the Carter Library by the New York Times have gone unanswered so far.

Why you should care:

As the controversy unfolds, many are left to wonder whether these abrupt cancelations signal a broader shift in how presidential libraries will handle programming amid evolving oversight from Washington.