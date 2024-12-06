Clayton County teen student missing after leaving for high school Thursday

article

Clayton County police are asking for help finding a missing high school student who disappeared after leaving for school on Thursday.

Officials say Camrin Lloyd was last seen Thursday at around 7:30 a.m, when he left home to go to Mundy's Mill High School.

Investigators say Lloyd's parents have been searching for him but do not know where he is.

The missing teen is described as around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is last known to be wearing a red hoodie, black skull cap, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 ext. 8.