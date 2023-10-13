2 men wanted for armed robbery at SW Atlanta gas station, police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of holding up a gas station manager at gunpoint during a robbery in September.

Investigators say the robbery happened on Sept. 19 shortly before 11:15 a.m. at the BP gas station on the 3000 block of Campbellton Road.

The manager told officers that two men entered the gas station, forced their way behind the camera, and pulled out guns.

The two men reportedly demanded the manager lay on the floor while they took money from the cash register.

After grabbing the cash, the men fled in an unknown vehicle.

Authorities shared surveillance photos taken at the gas station taken moments before the robbery. One of the men is wearing a white hoodie and shorts. The other is wearing a black Off-White hoodie with black pants. Both men are wearing masks.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.