NFL's Cam Jordan home burglarized: 2 Georgia suspects arrested, 2 on the run

article

The Brief Two Georgia men were arrested after a burglary at Saints star Cam Jordan’s Metairie home during a Sept. 14 game. Investigators traced a rental vehicle to Conyers, Georgia, where detectives recovered some of Jordan’s stolen property. Two suspects, Jahaun Suber and Devell Ortiz, remain wanted as federal agencies assist in the ongoing search.



Authorities say two Georgia men have been arrested and two others are still wanted after a burglary at the home of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

Saints defensive end targeted in burglary

What we know:

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the break-in happened Sept. 14 while the Saints were playing the San Francisco 49ers. Jordan’s family wasn’t home at the time. The player later wrote on social media, "Yah that Sunday sucked… the most important things, my family, was and is safe."

Lopinto said investigators quickly identified a rental vehicle connected to the crime that led them to the Atlanta area. Within 24 hours, detectives coordinated with the Conyers Police Department, executed search warrants, and recovered some of Jordan’s stolen property.

Two men, Donald Robinson, 28, of Stockbridge, and Jadon Brown, 19, of Conyers, were taken into custody in Conyers, Georgia. They remain there pending extradition to Louisiana.

Conyers men still wanted in Cam Jordan burglary

What we don't know:

Two additional suspects, identified as Jahaun Suber, 20, and Devell Ortiz, 19, both of Conyers, are still wanted. Lopinto said warrants have been issued and federal agencies including the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the search.

Authorities have not said exactly what items were stolen from Cam Jordan’s home or the total value of the loss.

It’s also unclear how the suspects gained access to the property or whether they had inside knowledge of the player’s schedule.

Investigators have not released surveillance footage or said if the break-in is linked to other burglaries targeting professional athletes.

Professional athletes being targeted by crooks

Big picture view:

The sheriff described the burglary as part of a growing pattern of thieves targeting professional athletes during games. "It looks like individuals are targeting players during the games on mainly weekends," Lopinto said. "With this case, it was a home game. Exactly what happened here."

SEE ALSO:

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Suber and Ortiz is urged to contact the JPSO Burglary Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.