Large fight breaks out during Troup County middle school basketball game, officials say

Police are investigating a large flight that broke out during a Troup County middle school basketball game Wednesday night.

Officials with the Troup County Sheriff's Office say shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy who was working as a School Resource Officer at Callaway Middle School called 911 requesting additional deputies at the school.

The deputy reported that a large fight had broken out during overtime of the basketball game against Cowan Road Middle School.

Two minutes later, multiple people called 911 saying that someone possibly had a gun in the school's parking lot.

Deputies arriving at the scene quickly responded and immediately isolated everyone involved to stop the fight. At this time, officials say no gunshots had been fired and no one was injured in the incident.

School officials say that they are working with law enforcement to ensure that everyone involved will be "held accountable for their actions."

The cause of the fight has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.