California winery will pay $10,000 a month, provide free housing to work in Sonoma

Do you take life one sip at a time? A winery in California’s Sonoma Valley is hiring for a "dream job" that will pay the right candidate $10,000 a month and allow them to live rent-free for a year.

Murphy-Goode Winery announced the year-long position, based out of Sonoma County, and is seeking candidates from across the U.S. who want to follow their passion and land a job in the wine industry.

The person will live in the small town of Healdsburg and spend the first 90 days of the job shadowing winemaker Dave Ready, Jr., the son of one of the winery’s founders, to learn "all aspects of harvest." They’ll also help with operating the winery.

Over the course of the role, the person will learn about many aspects of the wine industry — including vineyards, winery operations and, of course, the wine itself. They’ll also work with teams to "drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery," the job description reads.

FILE - A person sniffs a glass of wine during a tasting on Sept. 20, 2006 in Rutherford, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The company says it will work with the individual’s interests and passions to ultimately help them choose their own path in the wine business.

In addition to the $10,000-per-month salary, the person will have free housing and a year’s supply of wine.

"Living and working in this beautiful part of the world is a true gift, and we relish the opportunity to share that with someone who is passionate about breaking into wine," said Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Wines, the family-owned wine company that includes Murphy-Goode. "We hope to hear from a variety of candidates inside and outside the industry; in our backyard and beyond."

Interested applicants 21 and older must create a short video explaining "their ideal role" in the wine industry and what they would bring to Murphy-Goode. Creativity and humor a plus, the company says.

Videos must be uploaded to the application page by June 30, 2021. The winner will be announced in July. The role officially starts in August 2021 and runs through July 2022.

Murphy-Goode Winery was founded in 1985 by three friends, Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr. Today its wine lives on under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, which includes other winery brands like Kendall-Jackson, La Crema and Siduri.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.