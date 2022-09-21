Expand / Collapse search

Georgia woman killed in fall during hike while vacationing in Maine

A bridge allows passage over a deep gorge along the Cliff Walk at Prout's Neck. (Staff photo by Jill Brady/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine - A Georgia woman was fatally injured Monday in a 30-foot fall from a cliff when a fence broke, Scarborough Police said.

Ramona Gowens, 54, of Calhoun, Georgia, was leaning against a fence on the Cliff Walk when it gave way on Monday morning, police said.

Her sister and a nearby fisherman both called 911. It took some time to retrieve her, and she died later at Maine Medical Center, police said.

Gowens was in Maine on vacation, staying at the nearby Black Point Inn, police said.