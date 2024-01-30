Calhoun High School mourns the loss of beloved 10th grader

article

The Calhoun City Schools family is mourning the loss of one of their students.

Keegan Fortenberry, a 10th-grade student at Calhoun High School, passed away, the district posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The teen had been in the school district since he was in Pre-K as a Lime Lizard. His accomplishments have been sprinkled throughout posts on the district’s social media over the years.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Keegan's family, friends, and the entire Calhoun City Schools community," the post reads in part.

The district did not release how the teen died.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

The district is asking everyone to keep the Fortenberry family in their thoughts and prayers.

Calhoun Schools will have additional councilors and social workers for students and staff this week.