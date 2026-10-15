Calhoun golf marathon sets MOST’s fifth world record

The Brief MOST founder Bruce Deel and team member Nate Green played for 40 hours, 22 minutes and 5 seconds at Fields Ferry Golf Club. The effort raised $300,000 for the nonprofit’s work opposing sex trafficking. The golf marathon is MOST’s fifth world-record effort; its previous records involved softball, basketball, kickball and dodgeball.



A golf marathon in Calhoun has given Men Opposing Sex Trafficking, or MOST, its fifth world record.

What we know:

Founder Bruce Deel and team member Nate Green finished 40 hours, 22 minutes and 5 seconds of play at Fields Ferry Golf Club, with Green tapping in the final putt.

The rules allowed only five minutes of break time for each hour of golf. The pair initially planned to play six hours at a stretch to earn 30-minute breaks, but switched to four-hour blocks followed by 20-minute breaks.

Deel said he began doubting he could keep playing about 18 hours into the challenge. His wife arrived and walked with him for the next 21 hours, while community members and volunteers stayed nearby to support the players.

Record effort raises $300,000

By the numbers:

The event had raised $300,000 so far, according to the organization. MOST says its mission is to help men learn about sex trafficking, invest in efforts to combat it and take action against sexual exploitation.

The Calhoun golf achievement follows MOST’s record-setting softball, basketball, kickball and dodgeball games. Together, the organization’s record efforts have raised about $2 million, the report said. Fields Ferry Golf Club is in Calhoun, in Gordon County.