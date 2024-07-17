Cairo native Karisma Brown embarks on country music career after military service

Karisma Brown is an Air Force veteran turned up-and-coming country music singer and songwriter.

Born and raised in Cairo, Georgia, Brown did not grow up dreaming of a singing career. But after five years of what she describes as a great experience in the military, she decided it was time for a change.

Karisma Brown

"It wasn’t fulfilling me anymore. I had lost the passion for it," said Brown.

The singer initially did not know what genre of music she was interested in until attending a country concert in Delaware put things into perspective for her.

Since then, she has made two singles available to the public, "Made for Me" and "Perfect Angel." Each song is very personal to her life story, and "Perfect Angel," in particular, pays homage to the close relationship she had with her late grandmother.

"She passed that morning, and I was supposed to see her that day," she reminisced.

Despite the hardships in her life, the young artist is hopeful that her experience will inspire listeners.

"We all have our own story, so one thing I want to do through my music is to give people good quality music they can relate to in some way."

Brown carries herself with much enthusiasm and promises that she has a lot of fun stuff coming up, including the release of another song in the next couple of months.

"We have a lot of stuff coming up: more shows, more events. We have merch coming out soon as well. I’m super excited to see what the future holds for me, and I’m ready to have fun."