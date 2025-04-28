Expand / Collapse search

'Bystander' shot during argument Monday morning, Atlanta police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 28, 2025 9:29am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A 31-year-old man was shot early Monday near Lindbergh Drive NE and Garson Drive NE in Atlanta.
    • Police believe the victim may have been a bystander during a verbal dispute that turned violent.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover; the investigation is ongoing.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man injured early Monday morning in northeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot near Lindbergh Drive NE and Garson Drive NE. When they arrived, they found the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious, and breathing when transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

Preliminary information suggests the victim may have been an innocent bystander caught in a verbal dispute that escalated into gunfire in the 2300 block of Parkland Drive NE.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is not known if they have any suspects at this time. 

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided in a press release from Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews