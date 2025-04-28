'Bystander' shot during argument Monday morning, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man injured early Monday morning in northeast Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot near Lindbergh Drive NE and Garson Drive NE. When they arrived, they found the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious, and breathing when transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.
Preliminary information suggests the victim may have been an innocent bystander caught in a verbal dispute that escalated into gunfire in the 2300 block of Parkland Drive NE.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is not known if they have any suspects at this time.