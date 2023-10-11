Man arrested at BWI Marshall Airport after telling law enforcement he had explosive device

BWI Marshall Airport officials say they have temporarily shut down a terminal roadway Wednesday afternoon due to an investigation.

A security source told FOX 5 that a man parked his vehicle at the airport and told law enforcement he had explosives in his vehicle.

Police took the man into custody and bomb squad responded to investigate. The vehicle was cleared and there does not appear to be a threat at this time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CREDIT: Tracy Argandona

Officials say car traffic approaching the airport is currently being held. Those in the terminal are advised to remain in place as law enforcement remains at the scene.

Drivers with vehicles in the BWI hourly garage are advised to access the garage using the underground tunnel in the middle of the airports main terminal or through Skywalk D.

MTA officials say the following LocalLink route 75 is currently terminated at BWI Business until further notice.

Law enforcement says roadway operations will slowly return to normal.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.