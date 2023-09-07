Butts County father gets life in prison after son killed by Fentanyl-laced drugs in 2021

article

A Butts County father has been convicted for the death of his toddler after the child was killed by Fentanyl in 2021.

Ashley Nannery and Justine Price were arrested after the incident. The couple reportedly didn't know the drugs they had purchased were laced with Fentanyl.

Price was convicted of felony murder, cruelty to children and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to life in prison, according to a Facebook post by the Towaliga District Attorney's Office.

At the time of the incident in 2021, the Butts County Sheriff's Office said they had seen a 200% increase in drug use in the county and that most of the drugs were coming from Atlanta. https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/butts-county-seeing-increase-in-opioid-drug-overdoses

The status of Ashley Nannery's case is unknown.