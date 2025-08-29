Busy Labor Day travel period underway at Atlanta airport

The Brief The unofficial end of summer will see a lot of Georgians hitting the road and taking to the skies. Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say they're expecting around 2.3 million passengers from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3. To help travelers navigate the crowds, TSA officials are urging people to plan ahead and arrive at the airport early.



The Labor Day holiday travel period is kicking off, which means that a lot of Georgians are planning to hit the road and take to the skies to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.

In Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is ready for one of the busiest times of the year.

By the numbers:

Airport officials say they're expecting around 2.3 million passengers from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3.

That high traffic can come with long wait times, full parking lots, and packed plane travel.

While those numbers seem enormous, officials say it's actually the slowest holiday travel period of the summer. More than 2.6 million people came through the airport during the Memorial Day holiday. The Fourth of July was even higher, with more than 4 million people heading off for vacation.

What they're saying:

Travelers heading through the Atlanta airport on Friday told FOX 5's Lindsay Tuman they were ready for a potential rush.

"I don't know what to expect. It's always different at the Atlanta airport," Luz Morales said.

"Keep your fingers crossed and get here early," travelers Toni and Dave Fowler said. "Get here early, you know, grab something to eat. It's less stress for sure!"

Dig deeper:

The busiest day of the travel period is expected to be Saturday.

To help travelers navigate the crowds, TSA officials are urging people to plan ahead and arrive at the airport early.

For domestic flights, passengers should arrive 2 to 3 hours before departure, and at least 3 hours early for international travel.

Planning on driving? You should also prepare for delays as travelers pack the roads. According to INRIX, the best times to drive over Labor Day weekend are before lunchtime. If you're hitting the road on Saturday, try to start your drive earlier