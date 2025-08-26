Therapy dogs offering comfort coming to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - Travelers at the world’s busiest airport may notice some new furry faces today.
What we know:
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is launching a therapy dog program called Paw-sitive Vibes Dog Therapy Program in the Domestic Atrium, giving passengers a chance to interact with dogs during their travels.
Airport officials say the goal is to provide a calm, welcoming experience for visitors and help reduce stress and anxiety often associated with flying.
Passengers can stop by to meet the dogs, learn more about the initiative, and enjoy a break from the busy travel environment.