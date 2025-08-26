Expand / Collapse search

Therapy dogs offering comfort coming to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 26, 2025 9:43am EDT
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Hartsfield-Jackson launches new therapy dog program in the Domestic Atrium.
    • Passengers can meet dogs, learn about the program, and take a stress-relieving break.
    • Airport leaders hope the initiative will reduce traveler stress and anxiety.

ATLANTA - Travelers at the world’s busiest airport may notice some new furry faces today. 

What we know:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is launching a therapy dog program called Paw-sitive Vibes Dog Therapy Program in the Domestic Atrium, giving passengers a chance to interact with dogs during their travels.

Airport officials say the goal is to provide a calm, welcoming experience for visitors and help reduce stress and anxiety often associated with flying.

Passengers can stop by to meet the dogs, learn more about the initiative, and enjoy a break from the busy travel environment.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Hartsfield-Jackson via a press release. 

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportNewsAtlanta