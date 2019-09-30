Business man killed during East Point car break-in

The family of an East Point businessman is pleading with the public to help find his killer.

Melvin Robinson's brother, Marques Robinson, said his brother moved to the Atlanta area to escape the violence of California and ironically was killed here.

Robinson owned Camp Creek Body Art at the popular Marketplace. His wife was visibly upset as she faced reporters outside the East Point business.

"My husband Melvin Robinson was a creator. He was self-made. He worked hard and believed in everything. He earned everything he had in life," Terra Robinson said with tears in her eyes.

"He has two sons that he loves so much and they are not going to have a father on father's day, on his birthday. I miss him so much," Mrs. Robinson sulked.

East Point police said Robinson and a friend of his were sitting in his truck when two men tried to break into it Monday, September 23. Robinson and his friend were inside the car and followed the men to confront them.

Surveillance video from Lowe's shows the 1 p.m. encounter when two men in a black late-model Nissan Maxima tried to break in another vehicle. Robinson and his friend who was armed tried to stop them and one of the suspects opened fire. Robinson's friend returned fire, but both of them were shot. Robinson died from his injuries September 23. His unnamed friend is still recovering in an area hospital.

Advertisement

Police said a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000 is being offered if the information leads to an arrest.

"We are appealing to the community to please help us find the killers of my brother, Melvin "Smoke Deuce" Robinson, " his sister Dr. LaTanya Thomas pleaded.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page in Melvin Robinson's name, which will help in raising his two sons who are 7 and 8 years old.