Burst pipe leaves DeKalb County Jail without hot water

article

The Brief A burst pipe at the DeKalb County Jail has left most inmates without hot water since Friday night. Sheriff officials say the aging facility’s boiler system was damaged and requires significant repairs. Maintenance crews expect to restore hot water to the general population's housing by Monday evening.



Inmates at the DeKalb County Jail are facing a weekend without hot water after a major pipe burst Friday night inside the aging facility.

What we know:

A pipe burst around 9 p.m. Friday, causing significant damage to the jail’s hot water boiler system.

Jail officials confirmed the interruption primarily affects the general population housing units, where the majority of inmates are held.

While hot water is unavailable for showers and personal use in those areas, officials stated the issue does not impact medical care or the jail's meal services.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the specific cause of the pipe burst.

It is also unclear if any inmates had to be moved to different sections of the jail while crews work on the boiler system.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Melody Maddox emphasized that staff are working to keep the facility stable during the repairs.

"The reality is we are operating an aging facility that requires ongoing attention and investment," Maddox said. "Situations like this are unfortunate. Our immediate focus is making sure everyone in the facility is safe while getting the repairs made as quickly as possible."

What's next:

Maintenance crews are scheduled to repair the boiler system by the end of the day on Monday.