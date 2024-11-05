Burglary suspects cause $7K damage at Atlanta condos, police say

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two men accused of burglarizing a northeast Atlanta condominium after sneaking into the gated property.

Officials say the break-in happened at a home on the 200 block of 12th Street near Piedmont Park on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the two men followed a resident into the gated property and then broke into an enclosed area.

The two men fled the scene after arguing with a resident but not before causing over $7,000 in property damage, officials said.

(Atlanta Police Department)

The Atlanta Police Department shared two photos of the men in the hopes that someone would recognize them.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).