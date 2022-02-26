Burglary suspects caught with more than $100,000 in stolen items, pet birds

article

Police in Griffin arrested a man and a woman found with more than $100,000 in stolen items, including two pet birds.

Police arrested Kevin Michael Izzi and Amy Lynn Glavan. They both face two counts of burglary and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

An investigation began after police received reports of burglarized storage units.

Police said surveillance videos showed a man and woman in a GMC U-Haul van entering storage units and removing items.

Investigators connected the suspects to similar crimes in metro-Atlanta.

An off-duty Griffin Police Department officer allegedly saw them at a pawn shop and told surveilling officers.

Police stopped the suspects, who fit descriptions gathered from video footage. Officers found several items, including money and parakeets, inside the suspects' cars and impounded them.

Griffin police are trying to locate the owners of pet birds believed to have been stolen. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police are searching for the owners of the birds and ask anyone with information to contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6450.

