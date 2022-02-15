Burglary suspect surrenders after SWAT standoff at Cobb County store

A suspect in an attempted burglary has surrendered to police after a SWAT situation in Cobb County Tuesday morning.

Cobb County police say around 4:30 a.m., a man tried to break into a convenience store on the 200 block of Austell Road.

Police say the man got into the closed store through a window on the top of the business after climbing up from the rear of the building.

When he entered, investigators say he triggered an alarm, notifying the owner who called the police.

After an hour negotiating with the Cobb County SWAT team, the suspect came out on his own.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the suspect or any possible charges in the incident.

No one was injured in the standoff.

