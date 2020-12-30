Burglary suspect caught on camera breaking into Gwinnett County cell phone repair shop

The owner of a Gwinnett County cell phone repair shop said she recognizes one of the men caught on camera breaking into her business.

The break-in happened on Tuesday at the Cell Phone Repair located at 2200 Duluth Highway. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, three men pried open the front door of the store and made off with the business’ safe, as well as several cell phones, headphones, and portable speakers.

Owner Kiana Danice said she had seen one of the young men inside her business before the burglary.

She said it is overwhelming because she cannot replace the memories some customers possibly had on the phones the suspects took.

She hopes someone can recognize the men and help investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

